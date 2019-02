Share:

FAISALABAD - Growers have been advised to start the cultivation of peanut from mid of March for better production.

A spokesman of agriculture department said on Saturday that late sowing of peanut could affect the quality of the production.

He said time from mid-March to end April is the most suitable for peanut cultivation, therefore, growers should start cultivation of approved varieties of peanut. Peanuts growers can contact experts for guidance, he advised.