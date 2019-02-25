Share:

Balakot - PML-N central leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that people of Pakistan will reject PTI government on 26th February by voting against their disastrous rule.

Addressing a public gathering in Balakot during campaigning in snow-covered Balakot for the PK-30 by-election scheduled for February 26, Abbasi said the people of Pakistan had lost all hopes in the current government. PML-N KP President Ameer Muqam, Sardar Yousaf, Murtaza Javed Abbasi and the candidate for PK-30 Ziaur Rehman also addressed the public meeting.

He said that historic inflation and absolute destruction of national economy by PTI government had been the worst ever seen by the country. The incompetent prime minister and his equally useless cabinet had pushed people into the dark abyss of socio-economic depression. That is why the people will vote against PTI and for PML-N to show their disapproval and total rejection of this government, he claimed.

Abbasi said Nawaz Sharif was the only prime minister who truly worked for the progress and development of the country and set the nation on path of progress and it will once again be Nawaz who will rescue Pakistan from this government which had brought the country to the verge of an economic armageddon.

“Every Pakistani knows that Imran is a selected prime minister. His performance has earned him disappointment of the people who now do not expect anything from him. It is most unfortunate for Pakistan that an incompetent and inept person has been imposed on the people of this country as their selected prime minister,” he said.

He said no one, including PTI ministers, could explain why the country’s economy had taken such a nosedive. “The people are being crushed under more and more burden dumped over by the PTI government.”

Abbasi said the people of Balakot were descendants of valorous martyrs and were the custodians of the betterment of this area and this country. Therefore, he maintained, it was their duty to save the country by rejecting PTI and vote for PML-N and Nawaz Sharif for prosperity of the country.

The former premier reminded the people of Hazara Motorway built by Nawaz Sharif government. He told the people how Nawaz’s government not just brought the country out of an economic crisis but also boosted the national growth rate to 5.8 percent which was all undone by PTI who brought it crashing down to 3.2 percent.

Abbasi said, “The PTI government is not interested in running the country or the parliament. Imran’s MPs and ministers do not allow any constructive legislation or discussion to take place on the floor of the house,” he was of the view. He said the PTI had not only devastated the country economically but had also degenerated the national discourse with their indecent and abusive language. Abbasi said Ziaur Rahman was a man of principles who had chosen to contest elections for the good of the people; unlike PTI who bought votes in the Senate and robbed the people’s mandate in general elections.

He urged the people to vote for the PML-N candidate to move one step closer to send a strong message to the failed government and to move one step closer to a better future for themselves and the country. Syed Qasim Shah along with his associates announced to join the PML-N on the occasion.