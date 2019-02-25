Share:

OKARA : The people of Pakistan stand by their military, and they will fight along the armed forces if war is imposed on their country. This was stated by local PTI leader Ch Salim Sadiq during a media talk on Sunday. He said: “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a coward. And a coward man cannot be a brave man.”

He criticised Indian government for oppressing minorities especially the Muslims of Kashmir. “One day, Kashmiris will get freedom,” he asserted.

DEVOTEE DROWNS IN CANAL WHILE TAKING SELFIE

A devotee, who came on the annual urs of Hazrat Karmanwala Sharif, drowned in Lower Bar Doab Canal (LBDC) while taking his selfie.

The annual urs of renowned saint Syed Ismail Shah Bokhar of Hazrat Karmanwala Sharif started here. Javed, a resident of Jia Bagga, Raiwind, and his friends came to attend the urs.

After their arrival in Okara, they planned to enjoy a stroll near LBDC. They were taking selfies on the bank of the canal when Javed got slipped and fell into the canal. Rescue 1122 was informed; and a rescue team reached within no time and started searching the body. The search was underway till filing of the report.