LAHORE - Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik has said that the PLTA is going to host the prestigious International Tennis Federation (ITF) Coaching Course Level-I from today (Monday) till to March 9 at conference hall of Nishtar Park Tennis Stadium.

Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) has said that it is a great honour for the PLTA to host the international course for the first in Punjab and for this, he is grateful to Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain for solely sponsoring the course. “This course will be helpful for promotion of tennis in Pakistan and also help the Pakistani coaches for a better living and jobs nationally and internationally and also for grooming youngsters at grassroots level all over Pakistan.”

He said PLTA chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao wished good luck to coaches to complete the ITF course successfully and served the youth in the best possible manner. “Asim Shafiq and Kamran Khalil (ITF Level-3) will be conducting the course while I, Rashid Malik ITF Level-2, will be supervising the course. Approximately 24 coaches from all over Pakistan will be participating in the course.”