Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister Office took serious notice of the Capital Development Authority officers having failed to ‘genuinely’ resolve the public complaints.

The notice was taken on public criticism on social media regarding ‘resolved’ status of their complaints and the Prime Minister directed for an extensive performance evaluation report to be prepared at the CDA, according to a letter written by the PM Office to the high ups at the Authority. The performance evaluation report is in progress at the Authority, according to the officials.

The PM office found resolution of complaints in haste without proper processing just to show ‘positive progress’, and marking a complaint as ‘resolved’ while it was related to some other organisation. The letter said that the complaints already resolved are devoid of courtesy, gratitude, guidance and official way of communication. Furthermore, the quality of resolution reflects that the whole system has been left in the hands of lower staff/subordinates with no supervision at all.

The PM Office further noted that the complaints already resolved lacked logical response with supporting paper/evidence as to why a certain relief could not be granted (where required). The resolved complaints also lacked evidence/proof in case a complaint has either been resolved or assigned to any office for further action. The officials also did not share office contact details for convenience of the complainant while soliciting the requisite information, according to the PM office. “The above-stated situation is alarming thus calls for immediate intervention at your end,” said the letter addressed to the high ups at the CDA.

The PM office has desired that all the concerned be directed to reopen all the resolved complaints till 18 January 2019 in the light of the above-mentioned points and properly process them according to the relevant rules/regulations. “For any inconvenience caused or inability to give a relief, the citizen should be given an apology, if appropriate,” advised the PM Office. It also desired that all ‘resolved’ complaints at the dashboards be reopened, visited, properly processed after doing the needful and resolved, it said and added that those complaints which could neither be resolved nor a time frame for the resolution could be provided due to some rules/regulations, shall be closed as ‘resolved’ by providing a cogent reason to the citizen.

The CDA has also failed to resolve public complaints lodged at the Wafaqi Mohtasib secretariat despite repeated directions with over 100 complaints pending implementation at Engineering and Estate wings, respectively, since a few months. Majority of the complainants are individuals and the grievances pertain to the Engineering, Estate, Planning and Design and Administration wings. Few of the complaints pertain to the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad.

The documents reveal that 52 complaints are pending implementation at the Engineering Wing; 62 at the Estate Wing; 12 at the Planning and Design Wing and 11 at the Administration Wing since months.

Four such cases pertain to the MCI, making it a total of 137 cases.

The complaints reflect only a friction of the grievances the residents have been facing at the hands of the officials of the Authority, as a large number of aggrieved residents might not have approached the Wafaqi Mohtasib for resolution of their grievances.