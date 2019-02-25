Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Monday announced to file an appeal against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision rejecting a petition seeking the suspension of the seven-year sentence handed to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia reference.

While speaking to the media outside the IHC after the verdict was announced, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “We are upset about the decision, five medical boards had recommended immediate medical treatment for Nawaz."

"We were hopeful that Nawaz’s bail will be accepted for his medical treatment," he added. Stating that the party has always respected court decisions, Abbasi said, "We respect this decision as well."

"We will take all possible legal routes against the decision,” he announced.

The PML-N leader further stated that the medical treatment Nawaz requires cannot be provided in jail. "This is why it is necessary for him to be out of jail and why we filed a plea. His treatment can be done in Pakistan or abroad but not in jail," Abbasi stressed.

Former defence minister Khawaja Asif also spoke to the media and said, “We will take all available legal routes against the decision and because it is our right, we will also file an appeal. We are hopeful that justice will be served.”

Earlier today, an IHC bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani rejected Nawaz's plea seeking bail and suspension of the sentence in the Al-Azizia reference on medical grounds.

The nine-page verdict stated, "This is not a case pertaining to unusual circumstances."

"No unique circumstances could be proven in Nawaz's case," it added. "Bail cannot be granted in light of the Supreme Court's previous decisions."

"Nawaz is being provided medical treatment," the bench further stated.

On February 20, the IHC had reserved its decision on the petition after both sides concluded their arguments.

Nawaz is currently admitted in Jinnah Hospital where he was shifted from Kot Lakhpat Jail on February 15.