HAFIZABAD : Police arrested several suspects during a crackdown on kite flyers and shisha smokers and sellers in the district.

In a crackdown on shisha smokers and sellers, police raided a shop near City police station and arrested Faizan, Saad, Ehtisham, Haseeb and Bilal Ahmed. Police also seized flavoured tobacco, hookahs and other articles worth Rs400,000 and registered cases against the accused.

Meanwhile, the city police raided Family Park, Shahrah-e-Farooq-e-Azam and main bazaar and arrested eleven kite flyers and sellers and seized a large number of kites and string rolls from their possession. Those who were arrested during the operation included: Abu Sufyan, Ali, Arshad, Bilal, Salman, Khalilur Rehman, Arbaz, Talha, Sheraz, Mazhar and Moazzam. Separate cases were registered against them.

DPO Sajid Kiani has directed the police to continue crackdown on kite flyers and sellers as well as shisha clubs and sellers of shisha articles to save the youth from this menace. He also appealed to parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to save them from going astray.