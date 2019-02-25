Share:

OKARA - Police have solved the mystery of a blind murder after four years.

According to police, a student named Shazia was strangled to death and her body was found in a field in village 33/2R in 2015.

After his posting in Okara district, District Police Officer Athar Ismail formed a team comprising DSP Saddr Circle Ch Ziaul Haq and his subordinates. The team undertook scientific methods and traced the murderer.

A rickshaw driver, Zain, picked Shazia from home and dropped her after college. One day, when he was carrying the girl home from college, he raped her and murdered her. He was nabbed; and after interrogation he confessed to the crime. The DPO eulogised the performance of the DSP and other staff. He announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for them.

FIVE YEARS OLD GIRL CRUSHED

A five years old girl was crushed to death by a speeding car. In Basti Noor Ilahi near Depalpur, a five years old girl was crossing a road when a speeding car hit and ran over her. The girl died on the spot. Depalpur City police started investigation.