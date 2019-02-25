Share:

Lahore - Workers, leaders of PTI and citizens called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Tonsa Shareef on Sunday. The Chief Minister spent three long hours listening to the grievances of public and directed administration for their resolution on the spot. He warmly welcomed the guests and conversed with them in Urdu Saraiki and Balochi languages. He gave an ear to the issues of public and inquired about the projects of public welfare. He ordered to take immediate action to arrange artificial leg for a paralyzed girl. Talking to the visitors, Buzdar said he belonged to them and their relationship will sustain forever. He assured that he will solve their problems as if they are his own. “The showoff time has passed as our government believes in practical steps,” he said, adding that south Punjab including Tounsa Shareef had been ignored by previous governments and people here were deceived in the name of prosperity and development. He assured that this unfairness with south Punjab will be compensated as in new Pakistan practical measurements have been adopted to uproot backwardness.