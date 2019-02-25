Share:

The members of Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) union Monday came out in support of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and raised slogans against PTV MD.

The workers staged a protest in front of PEMRA headquarters in Islamabad.

On the other hand, the board of directors forwarded recommendations to Prime Minister Imran Khan in writing to administratively separate the institution from the ministry of information.

The premier has been told that the state-run television is not working efficiently under the ministry. Important decisions are likely to be taken today.