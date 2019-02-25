Share:

LOS ANGELES : R. Kelly’s bond has been set at a whopping $1 million by a judge after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. R. Kelly’s bond has been set at a whopping $1 million.

The 52-year-old hip hop star was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by Cook County’s State Attorney on Friday (22.02.19), following allegations made by a host of women in the recently aired Lifetime documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’.

Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. set R. Kelly’s bond at $1 million as the allegations made against R. Kelly were very ‘’disturbing’’. He also revealed he came to the decision by setting the bond at $250,000 for each of the four people who he has been charged with sexually abusing.

R. Kelly will have to pay $100,000, which equates as 10 per cent if he wants to bond out.

According to TMZ, a grand jury convened last week to investigate an alleged sex tape, and it has now been claimed the tape ‘’was a pivotal force leading to the charges’’.

Records show the ‘Ignition’ hitmaker will face court on March 8 for the charges but his attorney, Steven Greenberg, insists he has not been notified of Kelly’s charges. Previously, Greenberg claimed his client denies any wrongdoing.