HAFIZABAD : Sports and positive recreational activities play a vital role in the mental and physical growth of the youth, Gujranwala Regional Police Officer Tariq Abbas Qureshi said.

While distributing cash prizes and trophies to the participating teams in All Pakistan Double Badminton Tournament here, he stressed upon holding of such tournaments to stop the youth from indulging in negative activities so as to create healthy environment. He appreciated Ch Sikandar Nawaz Bhatti, a PTI leader who organised this tournament, which was attended among others by MNA Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, ex-MNA Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, MPAs Mamoon Jaffar Tarar and Mian Ehsan Ansar Bhatti, District Police Officer Sajid Kiani, PTI District President Shoaib Hayat Tarar, District Officer Sports Majid Hussain and a large number of people from different segment of society.

More than 60 teams from all over Pakistan participated in the tournament. Azeem Sarwar of Hafizabad and Kashif Salehria of Narowal were adjudged winners. The winners were given a cash prize of Rs60,000 while the second and third position holders were given Rs30,000 and Rs15,000 respectively.

SHOE SHOP BURNT IN FIRE

Shoes worth Rs200,000 were burnt to ashes when a fire broke out in shop Leather Link on Railway Road. The shop was owned by Shoukat Ali.

According to rescue sources, the owner locked his shop the other night; and during the night fire erupted and burnt the stock of shoes to ashes. The fire was erupted due to a short circuit. However, the rescue squad rushed to the spot and saved the adjoining shops from any damage.