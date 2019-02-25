Share:

11th Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States

Early life

Born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 1975 to Bandar bin Sultan and Haifa bint Faisal, Princess Reema spent many years in the United States, where her father was the ambassador from 1983-2005.

Education

Bachelor of Arts degree in Museum Studies from George Washington University

Career

Internship

l L’Institut du Monde Arabe in Paris

l Sackler Gallery of Art in Washington.

Private

sector initiatives

l Co-founded Yibreen, a women’s day gym and spa.

l CEO at Al Hama LLC, a luxury retail corporation

l CEO of Alfa International, a leading luxury retail corporation that operates the Harvey Nichols store in Riyadh.

l Founder and creative director of Baraboux, a luxury handbag brand that she launched in 2013.

l Member of The World Bank’s Advisory Council for the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative

l Founded Alf Khair in 2013, a social enterprise aimed at elevating the professional capital of Saudi women.

Public sector

l October 2017, appointed President, Mass Participation Federation.

l Since August 2016, Vice-President, Development and Planning, General Sports Authority

l Member Saudi National Creative Initiative

l Member of the International Olympic Committee Women in Sports Commission

l Member of Saudi Olympic Committee

Breast cancer campaign

Princess Reema is a founding member of the Zahra Breast Cancer Awareness Association, based in Riyadh. In May 2012, in conjunction with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association, she led a group of Saudi women to the Base Camp of Mount Everest, in a bid to raise breast cancer awareness.

Honours and awards:

l Young Global Leader (2015), World Economic Forum

l Business of Fashion’s Top 500 people working in the fashion industry (2013 and 2014)

l Fast Company’s Most Creative Person of 2014

l Selected as one of the most powerful 200 Arab women, Forbes Middle East magazine (2014)

l Foreign Policy Magazine Global Thinker Mogul (2014)

l Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sport Award, 9th edition

l One of keystone initiatives, 10KSA, introduced from Alf Khair platform by the concept of holistic health awareness for a healthier Saudi community. Her master-minded year-long campaign culminated into the World’s Largest Human Awareness Ribbon, entering into the Guiness World Book of Records.

Personal life

l Princess Reema belongs to the House of Saud.

l She was reportedly married to Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

l They got divorced in 2012 and they have two children (a son, Turki bin Faisal; and a daughter, Sarah bint Faisal) together. She has four siblings including three sisters and four brothers