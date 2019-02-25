Share:

PM Imran Khan has emphasized upon the overall change in country. He has taken steps toward improving the condition of the country. The first and foremost is improving Pakistan economically through the “banao pakistan certificate”. PM Imran khan promised the the Nation to change the country and has now started working towards this change. According to the Prime minister, the Government will live up to its promise of facilitating the investors by fulfilling its manifesto of change in Pakistan. The PTI government has started to embark on this journey towards this promised change. The nation seems hopeful as he assured to resolve the issues of Pakistan at its priority and will improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan by facilitating the investors.

HIRA JAMALI,

Khairpur Mirs, February 2.