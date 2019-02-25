Share:

Polio is one of the leading diseases in Pakistan. Today, every country is keen to eradicate the polio virus including Pakistan. As a result, every sector in the government is working extremely hard to help polio workers who are giving polio drops door to door. In this mission, Pakistan army, police, FC, rangers and military forces etc. are involved in making Pakistan free from the polio virus. In the previous years, the number of polio cases reached to ten after the confirmation of two more cases from KPK. In the beginning of last year, the cases have reached about 10. On another side, according to the officials of national emergency operation center CNEOC working for eradication of polio, new cases emerged as parents refused to immunize their children in those areas including a 2.5 year old boy from Bajuar while from Bajuar tribal district. Finally, Pakistani government sets his target to eradicate polio virus from the country in 2019 which is only possible if every citizen of Pakistan realizes their responsibility, especially parents who often do not cooperate with polio workers.

GM BALOCH,

Turbat, February 1.