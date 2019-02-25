Share:

LAHORE - Pride of Pakistan golf Shabbir Iqbal lifted 6th JA Zaman Memorial Open Golf title here at the Lahore Gymkhana golf course on Sunday.

Shabbir’s victory in the event was attributable to outstanding rounds of 65 and 68 on the first two days and then a rather modest one of 77 on the final day. His overall winning aggregate score was 210, six under par. Talib Hussain of CDA, Islamabad was runner-up with as he almost managed to topple mighty Shabbir and in the final moments, there appeared a possibility that he and Shabbir might go for a sudden death playoff to decide the title winner, but a missed putt by Talib on the closing 18th hole neutralized that possibility and Shabbir emerged as the conqueror.

Matloob Ahmed of Garrison earned third position with three rounds scores of 77, 67 and 69 and a three days aggregate of 213, three under par. Other notable performers were M Munir(RGC), Amjad Yousaf (KGC), Akber Mehroz (Gymkhana), Waheed Baloch (KGC), Anser Mehmood (Islamabad), Jafal Hussain (Gymkhana) and Danyaal Jehangir (Gymkhana).

Amateur section top performers were Ghazanfar Mehmood of Green City), first gross with a three days score of 226 while Ahsan Khawaja (Gymkhana) was runner-up with score of 231. Salman Akhter (Gymkhana) came third with score of 234. In net section, Danish Javed of NTDC won the first net with score of 219, Raja M Israr secured second with net 222 and Robin Bagh (Gymkhana) third with net 224.

In ladies net event, Aisha Moazzam (Gymkhana) emerged as winner while Shahzadi Gulfam (Garrison) was second and Daniya Ayaz (Raya) third. The ladies gross winner was Parkha Ijaz (Raya) while Ghazala Yasmin (Garrison) was second and Zaibunnisa (Royal Palm) third.

In veterans’ net category, Iqbal Saigol (Gymkhana) grabbed first position and Khalid Mansoor (Gymkhana) second while Maj (r) UD Najmi (Garrison) bagged the first gross and Karamatullah Chaudry (Gymkhana) second. The super veterans’ net title went to Dr Khawaja Sadiq Hussain (Gymkhana) while the runner-up was Air Cmdr (r) ZI Ahmed (Gymkhana).

The senior section gross winner was Javed A Khan, Omer Farooq and Col Younis Barula while senior section net winners were Tariq Mehmood, Col Shafi, Zafar Iqbal. The invitational net section winners were Shahid Sheikh and Aneeq Khawar while gross category winners were Mian Anwer Sadiq and Mehmood A Sheikh.

In the end, Seema Aziz and Ambreen Aziz, Ali Zaman and Hamid Zaman of Zaman Family gave away prizes to the winners during the prize distribution ceremony, which was also attended by Lahore Gymkhana chairman Kamran Lashari, convener golf Shaukat Javed, captain golf Omer Zia, convener Mian Ahsan Saeed, convener Dr Ali Razzaq and participating golf players.