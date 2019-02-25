Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday advised the Indian government and leaders to avoid war mongering mantra and de-escalate the tensions created in the aftermath of Pulwama incident, besides halting the continuing atrocities against the Kashmiri people in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The foreign minister, in a statement before media, warned the Indian government against even thinking of a misadventure and reminded that the whole Pakistani nation, leadership, political parties and armed forces were united.

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and wants peace in the region,” he said, adding it could not be intimidated with Indian war flimsy tactics. “Do not even think of casting an evil eye on Pakistan.”

Expressing his dismay over the Indian government’s high-handedness stirred by belligerent attitude, the foreign minister said Pakistan had been talking about de-escalation to defuse tensions, but on the other hand, the Indian government was whipping up tensions by issuing notifications regarding leaves cancellation of its medical professionals and ensuring supply of grains to the people to store it.

“Additional 10,000 troops are being sent to the IoK, which clearly indicates Indian aggression,” he said and demanded of the Indian government and prime minister to immediately stop their irresponsible attitude, besides halting the senseless carnage of the Kashmiri people.

Qureshi also lamented creation of an environment of fear and insecurity in the occupied Kashmir and said at least in 10 Indian states, the Kashmiris had been subjected to brutal violence.

He said dozens of arrests had been made in the IoK and all the Hurriyat leaders were put under arrest after the Pulwama incident. The Hurriyat leaders were being forced to leave Kashmir, he regretted and said the politicians like Mehbooba Mufti were also now raising their voices against the Indian atrocities.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had declared that India could unleash aggression of any extent, but it could not suppress the facts, he added.

The foreign minister said the new generation of Kashmir had the searing spirit for freedom from the illegal Indian occupation of the valley.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government should shun such attitude, he said and further called upon the doves and politicians in India to urge their leadership to stop such aggressive designs and show restraint. Qureshi asked India to avoid putting the whole region into turmoil. In Indian states, Kashmiri people were being attacked and cited a shop carrying the name of Karachi which was vandalized.

He also lamented the killing of a Pakistani jail inmate Shakirullah in Jaipur, who was attacked in presence of police which watched the whole incident as silent spectators.

The Indian government was keeping a mum over the growing intolerance and aggression despite the fact that the Indian Supreme Court had issued directives for the government and secretaries concerned to intervene and save people from such attacks, he added.

The foreign minister also reiterated Pakistan’s complete support to the Kashmiri people in their just cause.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has launched a ‘track-peace’ diplomacy with India amid tensions as the forces stand prepared to repel any misadventure.

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, belonging to the Hindu community, visited India from February 21-24 to participate in Kumbh Mela but also conveyed the ‘peace message’ to Indian leadership on the sidelines.

He held meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Indian Minister of State for External Affairs General VK Singh – who has also served as the Indian army chief.

“I carried a message of everlasting peace from Pakistan and conveyed it to them (India). I had blessings and permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa for these meetings. I told them that our civil and military leadership does not want war and we want to resolve all issues through talks. This is Pakistan’s longstanding policy,” the PTI lawmaker told The Nation after completion of his visit.

Vankwani – patron of the Pakistan Hindu Council – said that he had visited India on invitation of Indian Council for Cultural Relations for participation in Kumbh Mela. “They had invited 220 people from 125 countries from all over the world. I represented Pakistan,” he explained.

Asked who arranged the visa for him, the lawmaker said: “I have a SAARC (South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation) visa. I didn’t need a visa. It was an official visit and I used it to promote peace. I had the backing of the PM to launch this campaign. I am sure there will be positive results. Modi and Swaraj were positive about normalisation of the ties. This can be called a movement for peace in which I am playing a role,” he maintained.

Vankwani said that he had told Indian leaders that Pakistan was prepared for war if it was imposed but would never be the first to start it. “Pakistan rejects violence for solution. If the Jasish-e-Mohammed had accepted responsibility for the Pulawama attack, we are ready to help in investigation. The JeM is banned in Pakistan and it has nothing to do with Pakistan,” he added, citing meetings with the Indian leaders.

Vankwani said that ‘positive results’ had started coming as statements coming from India were softer. “I have told the Indian leaders that our military is very strong and ready to respond to any misadventure but the best thing for both the countries would be peace. They (Indian leaders) agreed with me. In fact the meeting with Swaraj was ordered by PM Modi. He (Modi) asked her (Swaraj) to meet me,” the lawmaker said.

He said that PM Imran Khan had not sent any letter to Modi. “The message of peace was sent verbally through me. All messages from Pakistan were for peace,” he elaborated.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry said that Pakistan had not sent Vankwani as a special envoy or emissary to meet the India leaders. “He definitely got permission from the government for the meetings (with the Indian leaders) and (to deliver) the message of peace from Pakistan,” he said.