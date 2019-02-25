Share:

Sindh cabinet has accorded approval to establish safe houses at district level in the province for women.

This was decided during provincial Cabinet meeting held under Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Monday.

Provincial cabinet also accorded approval to up-grade Karachi medical and dental college to University.

Sindh Cabinet approved new salary package for doctors in the province to bring their new salaries at par with doctors of Punjab.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed to recruit new doctors which will be recruited for specific hospitals and could not be transferred.