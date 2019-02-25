Share:

QUETTA - As many as six more people including three women of a family were rescued after three days from flood water by Pakistan Army through helicopter in Urki near Lahkara area of Lasbela district.

Levies sources said on Sunday that Pakistan Army, Levies and Edhi Welfare team took part in operation rescued six members of a family and shifted them to district headquarters hospital.

The victims were referred to Karachi based hospital through Edhi Ambulances in view of their critical condition after initial medical aid.

The sources said that practical measures continued to ensure better help to victims in flood affected areas with cooperation of provincial government, Pak Army and other rescue teams.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Coast Guards (PCGs) has distributed rations among 450 flood affectees in Lasbela on Sunday.

An official of Pakistan Coast Guard‘s said the department was utilizing all available resources to ensure better help of flood victims in difficult time with cooperation of provincial government, said press release issued here.

He said rations were distributed among the victims for ensuring their welfare and such measures would be taken for serving needy people in the area, adding, PCGs was also providing medical facilities to the people in respective camps in same areas.

Flood victims appreciated PCGs personnel and other security forces for playing their important role in serving of people in flood affected areas.