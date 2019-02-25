Share:

MOSCOW - Sputnik news agency and radio signed its first cooperation agreement with a Pakistani media outlet, the English-language newspaper The Nation.

The parties agreed to develop their relations based on their desire to forge long-term and mutually beneficial cooperation in English-language content exchange, strengthen cultural links between Russia and Pakistan, promote joint media initiatives and organize joint events.

The agreement was signed by First Deputy Editor-in-Chief Sergei Kochetkov on behalf of Sputnik and by Editor-in-Chief Rameeza Majid Nizami on behalf of The Nation.

Sergei Kochetkov commented: “Pakistan is one of the most important political actors in South Asia. We are glad to have the opportunity to receive exclusive content on the events in the region and the opportunity to deliver verified information to our Pakistani audience, including what remains untold by others.”

Rameeza Nizami added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sputnik to bring Russia to Pakistani readers, who are very much interested in unbiased news coverage in this deeply politicized world.

Sputnik is one of the largest international media companies offering country-specific and regional multimedia websites in 32 languages, analogue and digital radio broadcasting in Russian, English and French in 130 cities and online.

Sputnik newsfeeds deliver 24/7 content to leading international media around the world in English, Arabic, Spanish and Chinese. Sputnik websites get more than 50 million visitors. Twenty-two bureaus around the world, from Tokyo to Montevideo, employ more than 1,000 people from dozens of countries. Sputnik is part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group with its headquarters in Moscow.

The Nation (nation.com.pk) is one of the most popular Pakistani newspapers in English. Founded in 1986 in Lahore (Pakistan), it is part of the Nawaiwaqt Group, which also publishes newspapers and magazines in Urdu. The flagship Urdu newspaper of the group, Nawaiwaqt was established in 1940. The Nation is printed in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, and committed to bringing to Pakistani readers the best of news sources from across the world, free of bias, and free of false information.