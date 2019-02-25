Share:

RAWALPINDI : Secondary School Certificate 2019 annual papers will start from March 1 in accordance with the schedule announced earlier and roll number slips of the regular students have been dispatched to the institutions concerned and all the private students.

According to Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) spokesman, there will be no change in the schedule announced by the Board. The students must appear in the papers in accordance with the date sheet sent to them. The roll number slips of private students have been dispatched to the students at the addresses mentioned at the admission forms, he added.

The spokesman said that 378 exam centres had been set up. Of the total examination centres, 139 are for boys and 137 for girls while 102 combined examination centres have also been set up, he added. 378 superintendents, 480 deputy superintendents and 378 invigilators have been deployed, he said.