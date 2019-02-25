Share:

LAHORE - Police Sunday confirmed the assrest of the Makkah Colony triple murder suspect. The suspect named as 30-year-old Azeem, a relative of the victims.

Police said the accused was arrested during a raid just a few hours after he fled the crime scene. During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to murdering a 30-year-old woman, her four-year-old son, and her 56-year-old mother-in-law.

Model Town SP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry told the media that the police also recovered the killing weapon from the arrested. “It was a challenge (for police) to trace and arrest the culprit who brutally killed a child and two women a day earlier,” the officer said. She said the accused confessed that he had stabbed and killed the women and the child. The suspect was produced before the media in handcuffs. The police handed over the bodies to the family after the autopsy. Further investigation was underway.