GUJRANWALA : Three persons of a family died in a road accident on GT Road near Lohyanwala Canal here.

According to police, Iftikhar, a resident of Rahwali, along with his mother and sister was going on a motorcycle. When they reached near Lohiyanwala Canal, Iftikhar lost control over motorcycle and it slipped on the road.

A speeding truck ran over them. Resultantly, 26 years old Iftikhar, his 60 years old mother Sughran, and 16 years old sister Memona died on the spot.