KARACHI - Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan on Sunday took out a rally from Bahadurabad Roundabout to Mazar-e-Quaid against Indian aggression in Kashmir.

The party that is facing a crackdown over hate speeches carried out a rally in the absence of its top leadership including Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi that is being imprisoned. A large number of party activists along with its Karachi chief Allama Razi Hussaini Naqshbandi, TLP Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Muhammad Qasim and other local leaders participated in the event.

Addressing the rally, the party’s Karachi chief Razi Hussaini said that they would stand alongside the armed forces in case of any Indian aggression.

“Khadim Rizvi has taught his followers to sacrifice their lives for motherland and despite facing state oppression; his ideology has not changed,” he said and added that they had raise Pakistan Zindabad slogan and would continue to do so until their last breath.

Lambasting the rulers for imprisoning their leaders under treason act, the TLP leader said that their loyalty towards state is beyond questions and it is proved from their public gathering. TLP MPA Muhammad Qasim said that the people of the city have proved their loyalty towards TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi after coming out in large numbers.

He said that those who had killed more Muslims are appointed on key slots in India and Prime Minister Narendar Modi was one such example who was allegedly involved in Muslim massacre in Indian Gujrat. “We are in debt to the efforts of Quaid-e-Azam who strived for a homeland for the Muslims of Indian sub-continent,” he said.

He said that the Indian prime minister was only creating a war like situation between the two countries for his political benefits in upcoming polls. “We want to remind India that if any misadventure happens from that side, the entire nation would stand alongside its forces,” he said.