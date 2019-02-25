Share:

The world in general and Pakistan in particular is facing many fundamental crises. This is especially true in the case of an ongoing water crisis, which has taken a severe turn. According to a recent report of water commission, within four to five years we are going to be left with just buckets of water. Water crisis is one of the bottlenecks which leads to adverse effects. It narrows down the living standard due to lack of resources Additionally, it endangers the livestock as well as crops, which can lead to a food crisis. We must now think clearly about ways to avert the incoming crisis.

HIRA KIRAN,

Larkana, February 2.