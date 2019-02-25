Share:

KHANEWAL - A woman killed her two daughters by throwing them into a canal allegedly to elope with her here on Sunday. The police have arrested the woman and her alleged paramour identified as Qamar. The police have also launched investigation to ascertain motive behind the incident.

According to police, Rukhsana Bibi, wife of Shabbir, resident of 85/15-L had allegedly developed illicit relationships with Qamar and had planned to elope with him. The woman in a bid to elope with her paramour threw her two minor daughters identified as Aisha and Kinat into Mailsi Link Canal near 84 Pull in the remit of Chub Kalan Police. Later, the police arrested both the woman and her paramour from the surrounding area. Rescue 112 divers have initiated search for dead bodies of the minors but nobody could be recovered till filing of this report. Shabbir, husband of Rukhsana Bibi had returned the country a few days ago from Saudi Arabia.

Police has started investigations on the application of Shabbir.