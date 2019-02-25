Share:

MOHMAND - Writers from tribal districts had been badly affected by militancy in last decade while they had not been compensated till now, Mohmand Adabi Tolana President Hairan Mohmand said on Sunday.

He was addressing a function held in connection with “International Mother Language Day” at Mohmand Press Club. The literary session was presided over by Ghulam Hussain Mohib. Local poets presented their poetry on the topic of International Mother Language Day.

Poets Hairan Mohmand, Nisar Ahmad Mobarez, Ghulam Muhammad Khyal, Sher Ali Ali, Imtiaz Ahmad Tanha, Momin Iehsas, Rabnawaz Ghazal Mohmand, and Zardol Khan also participated in the session.

Mohmand Adabi Ghuncha president said that the mother language can play an important role in the development of a society and therefore today all local poets choose the same topic. He urged the masses that they should promote their own language.

Addressing on the occasion, Hairan Mohmand said that writers had a key role in the development and awareness of society. Poets can play positive role towards restoring peace prosperity in the region and can also promote culture and local language in the area.

“Merged areas, writers and poets should convey peace message to the rest of world that the people of tribal districts are peace loving and they want peace in their areas,” said Hairan.

Hairan said that poets can play an important role in the development of a society and, therefore, we must unite and work for the sustainable peace in the tribal region. He said that poets always raised their voice for peace and they will continue their efforts for the betterment of their area through poetry.

On the occasion, local writers passed some resolutions and said that merged areas secretariat was not sincere in taking basic steps for the welfare of tribal writers.

They demanded that government should consider Pashto as a compulsory subject and appoint Pashto teachers and lecturers on the vacant posts in the tribal districts’ colleges and schools. They also suggested that libraries should be made functional in KP colleges. Academy of letters Islamabad/KP was also neglected the real tribal writers and artists they complain.

They said interestingly merged areas secretariat was spending millions of rupees in the name of culture but tribal writers were totally neglected. They said tribal areas’ writers were badly affected by militancy, scores were killed and injured during the conflict in the region but neither government nor non-governmental organisations helped them.