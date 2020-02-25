Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Ministry and Braodcasting has sent a summary of 17 officers to Prime Minister officer for the appointments of Press officers in Foreign Pakistani missions.

According to the details, Ministry sent the one name of grade-20 officer, 11 of grade-19 officers and five officers of grade-18.

Ministry recommended the name of Amrana Wazir for New Delhi, Maryam Sheikh for Washington, Hamad Raza for Ottawa, Danyial Gilani for Paris, Shazia Siraj for Dhaka, Dawood Ihtasham for Brussels, Farrukh Rafique for Tokyo, Muhammad Saleem for Dubai, Amir Raza for Tehran. It also recommended the name of Maleeha Shahid as Press Attache for Washington, Faisal Ilyas for Cairo, Jameel Ahmed for New Delhi and Kalsoom Qaiser for Colombo.

All candidiates appeared in written test on October 5th, 2019 and passed interview on January 21st of this year in this regard.

Officials of Ministry Information said that all officers would be joining their new assignments after getting final approval from PM office.

He said that all candidates were selected on merit and followed the proper procedure.