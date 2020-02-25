Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers and police, in a joint operation on Monday, arrested 19 suspects from different areas of the metropolis, including a suspected militant of Lyari gang war.

The suspected member of Lyari gang war, namely Bilal alias Irani, was arrested from Kalri area of Lyari, said the spokesperson of Sindh Rangers.

“10 suspects, identified as Mohammad Arif Hussain, Abid Siddique, Mehboob Murtaza Ali, Irfan Ahmed alias Gunderi, Nadeem alias Gundari, Nadeem alias Bengali, Sheikh Muhammad Bilaj alias Bilal, Syed Saddam Hussein, Hamza, Ali Abid and Riaz Ahmed were arrested from the areas of Malir, Azizabad, Madina Colony, Al-Falah, Meethadar, Napier and Tipu Sultan,” the spokesperson said, and added, “These persons were arrested in connection with incidents of mugging, robberies, possession of illegal weapons and several other street crimes.”

The other suspects namely Faizan alias Hao, Shahzaib alias Bhashani, Shoaib Ali alias Massa, Ayaz Ali, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Younus alias Hakim alias Asif, Sultan and Naeem were arrested from the areas of Al-Falah, Garden, Shara-e-Faisal, Jackson and Napier.

The Rangers recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, smuggled goods and drugs from the possession of those arrested.

Later, all the suspects were handed over to the police for legal proceedings.