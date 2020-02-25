Share:

LAHORE - Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) and the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) will jointly organise second edition of “Suppliers & Vendors Defense Exhibition SAVDEX-2020” at Expo Center from February 27 to 29.

It was revealed by Brig Syed Ali Ammar Haider and the LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh while addressing a press conference at LCCI on Monday. LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmed, Commodore Tariq Mahmood and LCCI Executive Committee members were also present.

Brig Syed Ali Ammar Haider and LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that SAVDEX was an effort towards realization of Public-Private Partnership and collaboration in defence manufacturing industry. They said that the exhibition would serve as a bridge between defence industry entrepreneurs, traders, R&D specialists, financial experts, startups and policy makers for capability enhancement and cost effective businesses. They said that cabinet members, members of the standing committees, foreign diplomats, senior military leadership, public and private sector defence industry stakeholders, entrepreneurs, defence suppliers, vendors, startups of various universities, members of various chambers of commerce of Pakistan, along with large number of media personnel would attend the event.

Commodore Tariq Mahmood said that DEPO was committed to promote defence production potential of public as well private sector.