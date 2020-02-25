Share:

Lahore - Punjab Food Authority Monday unearthed three illegal fat rendering units and discarded 3,000 litre dirty oil, which was produced after melting filth of animals. The operation was led by PFA DG Irfan Memon along with food safety team in the area of Karol Ghati. Irfan said that PFA shut down Sheikh Ramzan, Waris and Molvi Islam’s fat rendering units because they were extracting oil from animal fat and filth. Extracted oil was being supplied to local shopkeepers after mixing in used cooking oil. The machinery and unwholesome food, including 1,000 kilo substandard raw material, were impounded. He said that this oil only can be used in the bio-diesel production process. The authority also closed down 32 food points during its routine operation across the province. PFA shut down two Karyana stores in Bahawalpur, while one each in Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan. PFA Sargodha teams sealed Mukhtar Milk Collection Unit and Al-Hamd Dairy on selling adulterated milk. Meat safety teams closed down Sheikh Poultry and Arshad Mutton Shop on selling unhygienic meat and failing to meet hygienic working environment. Javed Fat Rendering Unit was also sealed due to extraction of oil from animal fat. In Khushab, a team sealed Ameen Dhodha House due to presence of rats in the production area. The authority also sealed Makki Traders and Abdullah Traders in Faisalabad, while a meat safety team closed down Jamal Chicken Shop for not having medical certificates and good environment. PFA Jhang team raided Fast Food Spices Unit, while in Gujranwala division, Takeaways Food Point was sealed over the usage of substandard cooking oil and unavailability of medical certificates of workers.