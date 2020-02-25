Share:

Ittefaq Sugar Mills Chanigoth raid

Ahmedpur East/RY KHAN-Assistant Commissioner Ahmedpur East Naeem Sadiq Cheema along with District Officer Industries Bahawalpur Zubair Abbasi and other relevant department officials raided Ittefaq Sugar Mills Chanigoth and recovered 40,000 sugar bags.

According to sources, on the pointation of intelligence agencies, Assistant Commissioner Naeem Sadiq Cheema raided Ittefaq Sugar Mills whose owner is Mian Javed Shafi, a cousin of former Premier Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The assistant commissioner sealed the godown of Ittefaq Sugar Mills and submitted his report to Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed for further action.

Assistant Commissioner Naeem Sadiq Cheema told The Nation that Deputy Commissiner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed has summoned the management of Ittefaq Sugar Mills to appear before him on 25th February (today) for presentation of their version.

Meanwhile, General Manager Ittefaq Sugar Mills Kashif Munir told newsmen that Ittefaq Sugar Mills was not functioning under superior judiciary orders .

Recovered sugar bags belong to stock made in 2017-18 and this stock had been pledged with banks. He further said that case about this old sugar stock was pending in banking court and Lahore High Court, Lahore Bench.GM Kashif Munir also claimed that a lot of sugar kept in these bags had also been expired.

Mill fined Rs115,000 for

selling substandard flour

District Food Controller fined Rs.115,000 on a flour mill for selling substandard flour.

According to details, on complaints of some citizens that a Rahim Yar Khan-based flour mill was selling substandard flour in Khanpur, some 50 km from Rahim Yar Khan, Distt. Food Controller Mohammad Asghar Sehoo collected samples from said flour mill and sent to laboratory for analysis and according to laboratory report, moisture content in flour was 18 percent instead of 13 percent and dry gluten rate was 6 percent instead of 8 percent.

After this report DFC imposed Rs115000 fine on Al-Meraj Flour Mill for selling substandard flour. Talking to the media, DFC said that he will use all measures for providing best quality flour to citizens.