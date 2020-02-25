Share:

QUETTA - At least six persons were burnt to death due to an explosion caused by leakage of liquefied Petroleum Gas near West By-Pass in Quetta; Baluchistan on Monday. According to rescue workers, the blast occurred in the midnight when LPG was being loaded. The rescue teams and law enforcement department rushed to spot. Provincial Interior Minister Zia Ullah Lango while taking notice summoned report of the incident. Three dead bodies of the perished persons were shifted to BMD hospital while rescue teams were facing difficulties due to darkness therefore they conducted relief activities in the morning.