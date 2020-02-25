Share:

ISLAMABAD - Awami National Party (ANP) has pulled its socks to unite the Pakh­tun leaderships under the flag of Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga to seek the solution of problems being faced by Pakhtun nation.

The upcoming Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga is going to be hosted by the ANP and chaired by Asfandiyar Wali Khan on March 10 at Bacha Khan Markaz in Peshawar.

According to a statement shared by ANP Chief Asfandiyar Wali Khan, the Jirga of Pakhtun leaders was called to find a solu­tion to the problems being con­fronted by the Pakhtun nation.

A delegation of ANP, including Amir Haider Khan, Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Zahid Khan on the direction party leadership has officially invited all the Pakhtun leaders for the jirga.

The ANP delegation has in­vited Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pa­shtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and other small parties for Jirga. The delegation has also invited Pa­khtun Tahafuz Movement lead­ers and Members of National Assembly Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar for Jirga.

Meanwhile, talking to The Na­tion the leader of PkMAP Senator Usman Kakar said that they had accepted the invitation of ANP, adding that they would always support and back the struggles for the rights of Pakhtuns.

The leader of PTM and MNA Mohsin Dawar in his exclusive talks to The Nation stated that they had gotten then invita­tion from ANP for the upcom­ing Jirga.