LAKKI MARWAT - The forest department with support of district boy scouts association organised awareness walk in connection with clean and green Pakistan campaign in Tajazai on Monday.

Deputy Commission­er Abdul Haseeb led the walk which started from district headquar­ters complex and culmi­nated at the same point after passing through Lakki-Tajazai road. Addi­tional AC Sajad Hussain, SDFO Naqeebullah Khan, Deputy DEO Illyas Khat­tak, ADEO Nisar Muham­mad and Muhammad Ibrahim, government of­ficials, teachers, students and scouts were in at­tendance.

The participants car­ried banners and plac­ards inscribed with slogans highlighting im­portance of tree planta­tion and clean and green environment. Mr Ha­seeb also inaugurated tree plantation drive by sowing a sapling on the p0remises of his office under clean and green Pakistan campaign.

Sub divisional for­est officer Naqeebullah Khan said on the occa­sion that the forest de­partment had planned to plant around 150,000 saplings during the cur­rent season. He said the members of the village development commit­tees and civil society and teachers and students had been activated to make the drive a success.