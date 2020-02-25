LAKKI MARWAT - The forest department with support of district boy scouts association organised awareness walk in connection with clean and green Pakistan campaign in Tajazai on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb led the walk which started from district headquarters complex and culminated at the same point after passing through Lakki-Tajazai road. Additional AC Sajad Hussain, SDFO Naqeebullah Khan, Deputy DEO Illyas Khattak, ADEO Nisar Muhammad and Muhammad Ibrahim, government officials, teachers, students and scouts were in attendance.
The participants carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans highlighting importance of tree plantation and clean and green environment. Mr Haseeb also inaugurated tree plantation drive by sowing a sapling on the p0remises of his office under clean and green Pakistan campaign.
Sub divisional forest officer Naqeebullah Khan said on the occasion that the forest department had planned to plant around 150,000 saplings during the current season. He said the members of the village development committees and civil society and teachers and students had been activated to make the drive a success.