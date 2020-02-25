Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Assembly on Monday passed a resolution expressing solidarity with Iran and China in their efforts against coronavirus.During session of Balochistan Assembly, Speaker ruled that federal and provincial government should effectively monitor areas located on Pak-Iran border and take effective steps to prevent spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister Jam Kamal assured the assembly that his government is diligently and seriously taking steps to curb the virus. He further said that despite low-resources, govt is taking steps in association with Southern Command to prevent the spread of incurable coronavirus in the province.