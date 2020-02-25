Share:

DHAKA - Mushfiqur Rahim scored his third double-century in Tests as Bangladesh dominated Zimbabwe on the third day of the one-off Test in Dhaka.

Bangladesh declared when they were on 560/6, shortly after Rahim had reached a 318-ball 203*. In doing so, Rahim became the highest Test run-scorer for Bangladesh with 4412 runs, seven more than Tamim Iqbal’s 4405. Zimbabwe were then reduced to 9/2 by stumps, a massive deficit of 286, with Nayeem Hasan dismissing both Prince Masvaure and Donald Tripano for nought in the opening over.

Bangladesh resumed the day on 240/3, with Mominul Haque on 79 and Rahim on 32. The two continued batting until, with 394 on board, Mominul, having scored a 234-ball 132, sent one back to Ainsley Ndlovu, who showed good reflexes to hold on. That brought an end to a 222-run stand for the fourth wicket, with Mominul departing with a 9th Test century to his name. However, at the other end, Mushfiqur, who was on 127 at the time, carried on, determined to reach his second double-century against Zimbabwe.

There was more joy for Zimbabwe when Mohammad Mithun was sent back for just 17, but they once again had to chase plenty of leather when Liton Das walked in. Das sealed up one end and scored a half-century, even as Mushfiqur accelerated at the other. They added a further 111 for the fifth wicket, bolstering Bangladesh’s lead to dominant proportions. Das was dismissed late in the day – Sikandar Raza claiming the wicket – as Bangladesh looked to score quickly, and once Rahim reached his landmark, skipper Mominul quickly signalled declaration.

Zimbabwe’s troubles then deepened. In the 5 overs remaining in the day, they were reduced to 0/2 within an over, with both Masvaure and Tripano being dismissed for nought by off-spinner Nayeem. He first bowled Masvaure through the gates, deceiving him with subtle turn, and then induced an edge off Tripano that was caught behind. Kevin Kasuza and Brendan Taylor managed to hang around until stumps.

Scorecard

ZIMBABWE 1ST INNINGS: 265 all out

BANGLADESH 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 240-3):

Tamim Iqbal c Chakabva b Tiripano 41

Saif Hassan c Chakabva b Nyauchi 8

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Chakabva b Tshuma 71

Mominul Haque c & b Ndlovu 132

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 203

Mohammad Mithun c Chakabva

b Ndlovu 17

Liton Das c Chakabva b Sikandar 53

Taijul Islam not out 14

EXTRAS: (b8, lb3, nb5, w5) 21

TOTAL: (6 wkts, 154 overs) 560d

FOW: 1-18, 2-96, 3-172, 4-394, 5-421, 6-532.

BOWLING: Tiripano 30-6-96-1; Nyauchi 27-3-87-1; Sikandar 30-2-111-1; Tshuma 25-2-85-1; Ndlovu 42-4-170-2.

ZIMBABWE 2ND INNINGS:

PS Masvaure b Nayeem 0

KT Kasuza not out 8

DT Tiripano c Liton b Nayeem 0

BRM Taylor not out 1

EXTRAS: 0

TOTAL: (2 wkts, 5 overs) 9

FOW: 1-0, 2-0.

BOWLING: Nayeem 3-1-4-2; Taijul 2-0-5-0.

TOSS: Zimbabwe

UMPIRES: Joel Wilson, Paul Reiffel

TV UMPIRE: Kumar Dharmasena

RESERVE UMPIRE: Sharfuddoula

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe