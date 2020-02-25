Share:

ISLAMABAD - Iran yesterday said that the closure of Pak-Iran border amid Coronavirus threat was a temporary action. The spokesperson for Iran’s foreign ministry said the blockade of Iran borders by some neighbouring countries following the outbreak of Corona virus was a preventive measure. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said: “We had concerns when our country was not infected, and then when the virus entered our country, our neighbours had concerns, and this is normal, but this should not prevent public relations or even exports and imports between countries.”