SKARDU - Political parties have started their election campaign for the upcoming elections for the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to be held in September this year.
The GB assembly will be dissolved on June 26 after completion of its tenure. The mainstream political parties including, PTI, PML-N and the PPP have devised political campaigns in the Gilgit-Baltistan and are in the process to nominate their candidates.
The sitting government of the PML-N is confident to win the polls in the GB on the basis of its performance.
The PPP and PTI leaders in the GB are also pulling the muscles to win the elections in the GB as the PML-N government what they believed failed to deliver. PTI is fully confident to win the elections because of PTI’s govt’s successes in the KP, Punjab and the Centre.