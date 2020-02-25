Share:

LAHORE - Captain Ch Salman Riaz has been elected as president of Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) for the year 2020-2022. Capt Maqsood Ahmed Bijarani has been elected as vice president, Capt Imran Narejo general secretary, Capt Qasim Qadir, Capt Humayun Malik and Mudassar Mushtaq as joint secretaries while Capt Haseeb Ali Khan has been elected as treasurer. Capt Waqas Hussain, Capt Omer Rashid, Tariq M Yahya, Jehanzeb Khanzada, Capt Ahmed Ala, Capt Majid Akhter and Capt Fayyaz have been elected members Executive Committee. Capt (r) Zubair Subhani and Capt (Rtd) Anwer Adil have been elected retired members of Executive Committee. Out of 366 total active pilots, 314 exercised their right to vote. 160 votes were cast in Karachi, 99 in Islamabad and 55 in Lahore. For retired pilots, out of 566 total votes, 112 votes were cast. The newly elected office bearers have vowed to work with the government to revive the national flag carrier and further improve flight safety in line with international safety standards. “We are committed to flight safety enhancements, health of our pilots and we are willing to propose amendments in flight patterns according to international safety standards,” said, newly elected President PALPA. “Signing of PALPA-PIAC Working Agreement 2020-2022 is on top of our agenda which has been due for renewal since 2013,” said newly elected General Secretary.

PALPA is a professional body of commercial pilots which has been at the forefront to guard the safer skies for the aviation industry in Pakistan.