The Chinese government has decided to offer urgent assistance to combat locust and dispatch a working group composed of leading experts to help Pakistan develop targeted programs to jointly cope with the locust disaster, Chinese Scholar Cheng Xizhong said on Tuesday.

“Although China itself is now experiencing the unprecedented epidemic situation, the Chinese government has decided to dispatch a working group composed of leading experts to help Pakistan develop targeted programs, so as to jointly cope with the locust disaster,” Cheng, Special Commentator of China Economic Net and Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science said in his article public by China Economic Net.

He remarked that the Chinese government and the Chinese people are very much concerned about the locust disaster in Pakistan. China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners that share a good tradition of mutual assistance. In the face of difficulties, both sides have spared no efforts to help each other.

The China-Pakistan relations has become a model for promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind.

He said that April is the harvest month in Pakistan. If there is another locust disaster, all crops will be eaten by a new generation of locusts, and the loss will certainly be more serious than ever.

At the critical moment when Pakistan is sounding the locust disaster alarm, the Chinese government has decided to offer urgent assistance. Although China itself is now experiencing the unprecedented epidemic situation, the Chinese government has decided to dispatch a working group composed of leading experts to help Pakistan develop targeted programs, so as to jointly cope with the locust disaster.

He said that China has set up an emergency project to help Pakistan prepare pesticide and spraying equipment. Chinese drones have already joined the battle against locust in Pakistan. These fully embody the profound friendship of sharing weal and woe between China and Pakistan in times of adversity.

“There has been few large-scale locust disasters in China since its founding in 1949 due to various effective prevention and control measures, but China had experienced frequent locust disasters in history. I could often see small locusts on soybean fields of our village when I was a child, but now we can hardly see them,” he said.