Sialkot-Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has vowed to eliminate complaints against services rendered by government departments and it is his first preference so that people get relief from better services of government departments.

Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell (CMCC) Sialkot Hassan Sarfraz Cheema told newsmen during his visit to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Daska and Sambrial on Monday.

Medical Superintendents Dr. Asif Mughal, Additional Medical Principal Officer Dr. Latif Sahi and others were present on the occasion.

Hassan met patients in hospitals and inquired about facilities being provided to them in hospitals. However, the patients told him that hospital staff was providing free treatment, medicines and surgical facilities.

Hassan said doctor’s profession was a noble job whereas it was duty of a doctor to give first priority to helpless and poor patients.

He also visited Market Committee Sambrial with Chairman of Market Committee Ibrar Cheema and reviewed arrangements for shifting of vegetable and fruit market Sambrial.