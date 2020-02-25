Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday directed the concerned departments to ensure removal of encroachments from the city in the light of Supreme Court (SC) orders.

Chairing a meeting held here, he directed the KMC, SBCA, KDA, Cantonment Board Clifton and other relevant departments to ensure the orders of the apex court were complied with in letter and spirit.

The meeting was attended among others by DIG Amir Farooqi, Deputy Commissioner South Irshad Ali, Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, senior officials of SBCA, KMC, KDA, Civil Aviation, Cantonment Board Clifton and others.

Officials of the concerned departments, on the occasion, briefed the commissioner about the progress made so far on the removal of encroachments. In pursuance of the orders of the apex court, encroachments are to be removed from areas, including Kidney Hill, Hill Park, Royal Park Building, ST 21 Clifton and Sharae Quaidin.

The commissioner asked the officials that service road running along the Sharae Quaidin should also be cleared of encroachments.

He said that not only Sharae Quaidin, but also the three islands adjacent to it should immediately be cleared of all sorts of encroachments and illegal structures. “These areas should instead be turned into green belts; all the way from Sharae Faisal to the Quaid’s mausoleum,” Shallwani directed.

“There are shops of mechanics on both sides of Khudadad Colony, and these should be relocated to some appropriate place,” he ordered.

It was also decided that the boundary walls of all gymkhanas, including those of Muslim Gymkhana, Sindh Club, Karachi Gymkhana and Karachi Club, would be replaced with iron fencing.