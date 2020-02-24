Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday has awarded death sentence on six counts along with 74 years imprisonment to a convict involved in gunning down three cops on a police picket in Sadiqabad area.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Qadeer.

According to details, Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar took up the case when the prosecution argued that a police party including Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Akram and constables Muhammad Zafran and Sajid Mehmood were performing security duty at a picket in limits of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad when they tried to stop the accused Abdul Qadeer for body search. However, the accused whipped out a pistol and opened indiscriminating firing on the cops, the prosecutor added. Resultantly, the three cops embraced martyrdom whereas the attacker managed to flee from the scene, the prosecutor argued. He said later on a police party managed to arrest the killer who confessed his crime during investigation. The prosecutor prayed to the court to award the accused capital punishment. The defence lawyer opposed the prosecution saying the police failed in proving allegations before the court and his client is innocent and should be granted bail. After completion of arguments of both parties, ATC No 1 Special Judge Shaukat Kamal Dar awarded Abdul Qadeer the death sentence to six counts and 74 years imprisonment.

SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, while talking to media men, said the anti terrorism court judge sentenced the convicted to death and imprisonment after the investigators submitted a complete challan besides substantial evidences against killer before the court.

He vowed to get all the anti-social elements punished from court of laws in the same fashion. The SSP added the accused was traced out by the then ASP New Town Circle Zia Uddin Ahmed (now serving as SP Saddar).

SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said police produced Raja Amjad before a court and the judge sent him to Adiala Jail on judicial remand. He said raids are being carried out to arrest the other fleeing accused.