Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan started spring tree plantation campaign by planting a mango sapling on the premises of the Civil Secretariat here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that in order to overcome environmental pollution plantation of more and more trees is need of the hour. Proper arrangement should also be ensured for looking after saplings after plantation, he added.

The CS issued special directions to different departments including education, communication and works and local government for making the campaign successful. He asked the Secretary Forests to launch an awareness drive about benefits of trees as people’s cooperation is of significant importance in this regard.

Secretary Forest Department Capt (r) Muhammad Asif gave detailed briefing to the CS on targets set by the Punjab Government regarding the plantation drive. He said that during the spring plantation campaign a target has been set to plant 100 million saplings in Punjab – 68 million in government forests, two million in other government departments, four million in defence department and 25 million on private lands.