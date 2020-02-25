Share:

LAHORE - Descon, Abacus and Netsol record victories in their respective matches of the Prof Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament. In the first match at Valencia Cricket Ground, Descon trounced Cymatics Technology by 9 wickets. Cymatics, batting first, scored 207-5 with Saad Najam hitting 77 and Ali Butt 60 while Rana Tahir took two wickets. Descon achieved the target losing just one wicket. Mubashir Iqbal hammered unbeaten 116 and Usman Waheed hit 51 while Saad Najam got one wicket. Mubashir Iqbal was player of the match. In the second match at Valencia Cricket Ground, Abacus thumped Albario Engineering by 55 runs. Abacus scored 182-6 with Asfandyar smashing unbeaten 93-run and Mohammad Faisal struck 45 while Hassan Nasir bagged two wickets. Albario, in reply, could score 127 with Naveed Akram making 59 while Asfandyar and Mohammad Adeel claimed three wickets each. Asfandyar was named man of the match. In the only match at Pindi Gymkhana, Netsol routed ICI team by 7 wickets. ICI scored 121 which Netsol chased losing just 3 wickets. Ihsan Ali hit 40 and emerged as player of the match.