Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed the confidence that the US President Donald Trump during his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister in New Delhi will raise the issue of Kashmir dispute.

Talking to a private television channel on Tuesday, he said the US President understands the sensitivity of the issue between the two nuclear armed neighbors.

The Foreign Minister also termed President Donald Trump's statement about Pakistan-US good relations on the Indian soil as an extraordinary one.

He said the statement has a special significance as it was made in the gathering of BJP supporters.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Indian side will have to review its policy.