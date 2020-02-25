Share:

Former Karachi Nazim and senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader Naimatullah Khan passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness.

He was 89. Naimatullah Khan was elected as the first Nazim of Karachi in in 2001 and resigned from his office in June 2005.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Mayor Karachi Naimatullah Khan.

In a tweet message on Tuesday, the president said that he was a great man.