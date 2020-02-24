Share:

Rawalpindi-Police arrested four abductors involved in kidnapping two citizens for ransom after an exchange of fire in the limits of Police Station (PS) Airport. However, two out of six abductors managed to escape from the scene while taking advantage of the darkness, disclosed City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younas at a press briefing held in Police Line Number 1 on Monday. The detained abductors have been identified as Sheryar, Asad and Basit, he said.

The CPO said police managed to apprehend four kidnappers after an encounter in area of PS Airport. He said two out of four abductors got injured after an exchange of fire with police. He said two other abductors fled from scene and raids are being carried out to arrest them.

He informed that the abductors were involved in kidnapping two citizens including brother of Haji Muhammad Aslam from Airport Housing Society for ransom. He said the accused received ransom from the families for releasing the detainees. The arrested abductors have been identified as Shehryar, Asad and Basit, who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment and the investigators were also grilling another accused.

Sharing further details, the CPO said the abductors had hired a house on rent in the limits of PS Saddar Bairooni where they used to detain the people after kidnapping. He said a police constable Yasir had traced the hideout of kidnappers after hectic efforts. The CPO also announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates to the raiding teams.

He further informed that a security plan has been finalised for shielding the PSL matches. He said police along with Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies would provide foolproof security to the cricketers and spectators in Rawalpindi Stadium during PSL matches. The CPO ensured that a comprehensive traffic plan has also been finalised by the traffic police under the command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar. He asserted that police are on high alert to protect the lives and property of citizens.