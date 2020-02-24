Share:

Rawalpindi-Tarnol police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting one of its active members and seized weapon and a car from his possession, informed sources on Monday. The gang was involved in mugging travellers on GT Road in a rented car, they said.

The case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, the sources added.

According to sources, SP Saddar Zone Umar Khan and SDPO Tarnol Khalid Khan, on a tip-off, have beefed up security on GT Road.

A police team spotted a suspected car with five persons on board near Tarnol, the sources said, adding that cops signalled the car to stop, but the driver tried to speed away towards Peshawar when he lost his control on steering and banged the vehicle into another vehicle. The sources further informed that four suspects managed to escape from the scene, however, police party caught another dacoit and shifted him to police station for further investigation.